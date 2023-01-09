2023 UTME: JAMB confirms registration will commence this weekend

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given an assurance of a hitch-free 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), as it concludes plans to kickstart the process this weekend.

The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He spoke on the sidelines of a meeting with Commissioners for Education of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Oloyede said that the board had put machinery in place to tackle most of the challenges recorded during the conduct of the past examinations, affirming that registration of candidates will commence this Saturday, January 14.

“Today’s meeting is to brief the commissioners on our level of preparedness for the upcoming examination and to seek their kind support, as critical stakeholders, to ensure that the exercise is a huge success.

“Recall that this meeting is usually held every examination year with the commissioners, to brief them on what we are doing as it concerns the entire examination process, making it inclusive, robust and interactive as much as we can.

“Again, we disclosed to the commissioners, how their states are faring, especially to encourage them in our appeal for collaboration for the establishment of world class Computer Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

“We showed them the result of the 2023 centre accreditation for the conduct of the examination nationwide, which proved that just a total of 600 centres have been approved, out of the over 800 that applied,” he said. According to him, the approved figures 140 less than the total number used for the same exercise in 2022. The JAMB boss noted that the implication of this was that there would be a sharp drop in the number of personnel that would be engaged for the entire examination process. “If you calculate the 10 staff being used per centre, you will understand the magnitude of what I have just explained,” he stated. Oloyede, however, said that the commissioners had appealed that they would be glad to see the inadequacies of the centres, particularly the public ones, to see if they could intervene. He said that the Commissioners had also been charged to join hands with the board, in its effort to fight examination malpractice. Also speaking, the Director, Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, assured that there would be no clash between the board’s examination and the forthcoming election.