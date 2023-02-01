2023 UTME: JAMB apprehends six CBT operators over illegal registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it had apprehended six operators of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in Kano State over alleged illicit registration of candidates for 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Registrar of the Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this Wednesday after monitoring the registration in Kano State

He said that the operators had compromised the registration process, adding that those apprehended would be handed over to security agents for prosecution.

“JAMB will not condone any infringement on its registration flow by the technical officials of any of its accredited centres.

“Over 500,000 candidates have registered for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,’’ he said.

He said that JAMB’s target this year was 1.8 million candidates, adding that there would not be an extension of the closing date.

The Registrar said: “We do not expect any extension as about 500,000 candidates have registered out of the 1.8 million candidates that we are expecting.’’

He said that the ongoing exercise would end February 14.