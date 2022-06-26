2023: USAID trains journalists on fair conflict, sensitive reportage

As preparation towards 2023 general elections in Nigeria continues, journalists have been cautioned against promoting ethnic and group sentiments in their reportage.

The call was an outcome of a 3-day Conflict Sensitivity Training for journalists, Information Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Ebonyi State.

The event which was held at Sandiego Hotel, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital from June 22 to 24, was organized by the United States Agency for International Development – funded State Accountability, Transparency and Effectiveness (State2State) Activity.

The lead facilitator and the Communication and Knowledge Management Specialist, State-2-State Activity, Obinna Chukwuezie, in a presentation at the session, noted that three-quarter of Nigeria’s geopolitical zone were already in conflict situations.

He charged journalists and other information handlers to always report in such a way that the conflict does not degenerate into violence.

Chukwuezie maintained that due to the complexity of society presently with diverse values and interests; where good ideas could fail, journalists should beware of their content and the language with which those contents are dished out.

According to him, all journalists and information managers have the responsibility to exercise caution, and report to mitigate risk of violence.

Chukwuezie explained: “Conflict sensitive journalism is being conscious of contents and expressions that are capable of inflaming ethnic, religious and political passion and generate negative reactions, and working deliberately to avoid them.

“All Reporters and Information Officers must analyze and fully understand all possible effects of their planned stories.”

Acknowledging that communication was key to ending conflicts, the specialist further cautioned journalists against dehumanizing people and violating their dignity for any reason.

“Sometimes, it is not what is being said, but how it is said: Conflict is 10 percent what we say, and 90 percent how we say it.

“When you respect and honour people’s dignity, you prevent conflict.

“To do no harm, tell your story in a way to avoid negative, but maximize positive impacts.

“When Public Officers goof, their spokespersons should quickly mitigate negative outrage with responsible, sensitive and sensible response to the people” Chukwuezie emphasized.

Other resource persons, including the Local Government Area Manager on S2S, Victoria Ebere Eze and the Gender and Social Inclusion specialist, Ejiro Okotie, took participants on topics relating to gender balancing and objectivity in reporting.

Eze explained that the objective of the training was principally to equip journalists with the capacity to use their report in building bridges of peace, promote solutions and development rather than escalating conflicts.

She joined the lead facilitator to call on participants to always verify their facts from appropriate authorities before reporting so as not to generate undue tensions and Conflicts capable of threatening the peace of society.

In a goodwill message, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bar. Uchenna Orji, described the Workshop as apt, considering the security situation in the country.

Orji, represented by the Information Officer from the Ministry, Lucy Anyim, expressed optimism that the outcome of the training would help advance peace in the State, and country in general.

Appreciating USAID-S2S for the initiative, he pledged the readiness of the State to continue to partner with USAID in ensuring that its lofty objectives were achieved.

In a remark, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ebonyi State Council, Tony Nwizi, also a participant in the training, urged his colleagues to take the training seriously.

He urged USAID-S2S to sustain the tempo of its capacity building programs, which he observed has been positively impacting.

Nwizi added: “Ever since my assumption of office, we have always advocated developmental journalism.”