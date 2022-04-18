2023: US-based Professor joins Enugu governorship race  

A Professor of International Relations and Global Politics, Jehu Nnaji, has declared his intention to contest for the Enugu State governorship seat in 2023.

Nnaji made his intention known Monday in Enugu while interacting with journalists.

The professor said his decision to vie for the number one seat in the state was in response to the call by youths and women across the state for him to throw his hat into the ring.

The governorship hopeful pointed out that his wealth of experience, especially as a lecturer in the U.S., had prepared him adequately to undertake the task of governing the state effectively.

He said under him, Enugu state would witness unimaginable transformation and visionary leadership, which would be championed by a team of technocrats.

According to him, his administration would focus on developing critical sectors of the state’s economy, with more attention on industrial development.

He enumerated his programme, if elected governor, would include women empowerment, quality education, proper agriculture, adequate food security, good governance, water and quality healthcare delivery for the residents of the state.

Nnani gave the assurance that he would vigorously pursue holistic implementation of his government’s programme and policies.

He expressed believe that he had what it would take to win the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket during the primaries, to enable him to move the state to another round of development.

He appealed to those who had not gotten their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to do so, to enable them to vote in 2023 elections.