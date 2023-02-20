2023: UNICAL Senate approves suspension of academic activities

The Senate of the University of Calabar has approved the suspension of academic activities from February 22 to March 14, to enable its staffers participate in the forthcoming general elections.

The directive is contained in a statement signed by the Registrar of the school, Gabriel Egbe, Monday in Calabar, the Cross Rivers State capital.

Egbe said that the decision of the Senate was in tandem with a presidential directive dated February 3, directing all universities and inter-university centres to shut down for the elections.

“Staff and students of the university are to proceed on break from the aforementioned date; students residing on campus are to vacate the hostels before 3.00 p.m. on Feb. 22.

“Staff on essential duties are to continue to discharge their official duties as scheduled.

“The Acting Chief Security Officer is to ensure adequate security coverage on campus throughout the period,” he said.

The Registrar, however, wished members of the university community safety and divine travelling mercies as they join other Nigerians in exercising their civic responsibility.