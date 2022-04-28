2023: Umahi picks APC presidential form

Ebonyi Governor David Umahi has picked the presidential form of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Governor announced this in a post on Thursday night on his verified social media handles.

He displayed the receipt of the N100m for the expression of interest and nomination forms

Umahi joined the APC on November 2020 from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on whose platform he won two governorship elections.

He was a Deputy Governor and state chairman of the PDP.

The Governor urged Nigerians to support him.

He said he will replicate the prudent management of the State’s resources, which enabled him to transform Ebonyi if elected president.

He said: “Dear Nigerians, I will not disappoint you.

“With the meager resources at our disposal in Ebonyi State, we were able to transform the state from the dust of the Nation to the Dubai of Nigeria.

“We can do even better in Nigeria and with your support, we shall achieve it. Nomination forms.”

His media aide, Nwaze Francis, also confirmed the development in a statement.

Nwaze said: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, and All Progressives Congress Presidential Aspirant , Engr David Umahi, has purchased his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

“Nigerians, the time is now. Let all hands be on deck to ensure that Governor David Umahi gets the APC ticket.

“He is the man that the cap fits and he has ticked all positive boxes right. The time is now.”