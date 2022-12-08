2023: UK has no preferred presidential candidate — High Commissioner

The British Government says it has no preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said this during a visit to the All Progressives Congress office.

During the visit to the National Headquarters of the APC in Abuja on Wednesday, where she was received by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led APC national leadership, Laing said the visit was part of the series of consultations the British Government was holding with various critical stakeholders, especially the political parties, ahead of the polls in 2023.

She said: “This is one of the series of meetings I am having with political parties, the presidential candidates and the party chairmen.

“Today is the turn of the APC chairman to pass on our message about the general election.

“We discussed kind of general messages about the 2023 elections.

“We welcome Nigeria’s commitment to democracy.

“We welcome the President’s commitment to credible and secured election.

“We also talked a little detail about the conditions necessary for this elections to happen.

“We talked about the concerns over security, people turning out on that day to vote without intimidation.

“We also discussed about voting in a secured environment that will enable the electorate vote for the candidates they want.

“All we want is credible elections and we will work with whichever presidential candidate who emerges at last.

“UK and Nigeria have very strong relationship and we want Nigeria to succeed and democracy as part of it and that is success.”





