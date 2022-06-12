2023: Two young men trek 205km for APC governorship candidate

Two young men trekked 205km to drum support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State, retired Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar.

Abu Samaila, 35, and Abubakar Yusuf, 25, walked from Azare in Katagum LGA to Bauchi within three days.

The duo told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Bauchi that they trekked to celebrate the victory of Abubakar at the recent APC primary election.

Abubakar, a former Chief Air Staff, defeated seven others to pick the gubernatorial ticket.

According to the youths, the trekking was part of their love for the candidacy of Abubakar and in appreciation of his past contributions to national development.

They explained that it was their idea to embark on the trekking without consulting anybody or announcing their intention.

The two young men said Abubakar has done much for the state and the country, adding that he brought several developments to the state to deserve such celebrations at elections.

Samaila said: “Along the way, we sensitised hundreds of youths to join us in the campaign to make Bauchi great under Abubakar as governor.

“We believe that only he can overcome the problems of unemployment, poverty, insecurity and other challenges bedeviling the state.”

According to Yahaya, they left Azare at about 6:30am on Monday and arrived in Bauchi on Thursday.

Yahaya Miya, the Direct-General of Air Marshal Abubakar Campaign Organisation, commended the two young men at a reception late Saturday in Bauchi, organised to appreciate their support for Abubakar.

He appreciated the two gentlemen for demonstrating their support, love and zeal to the APC gubernatorial candidate.

Miya said: “By embarking on that solidarity trek, the young men have shown patriotism and support, they should be appreciated and encouraged.

“On their arrival on Thursday, they were first taken to hospital for proper medical examination and a good bed rest for six hours before taking them to their accommodation.”

“We say a big thank you for your show of support and solidarity,” Miya said on behalf of the APC governorship candidate and the party.