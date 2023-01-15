2023: Truck conveying 70 PDP supporters crash in Plateau

A truck conveying over 70 supporters of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has crashed in Plateau, leaving many people dead.

The accident occurred Saturday at Jwak village in Panyam District of Mangu Local Government Area of the State after the zonal rally of the party held in Pankshin.

Public Education Officer of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Plateau Peter Longsan confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos, the State capital.

Longsan, who promised to give more details, however, said that so far seven persons were confirmed dead.

”As we speak, I’m still waiting for a comprehensive report from our men on ground, but so far, we are told seven people lost their lives.

”We are also told that over seventy persons were loaded in the truck which crashed at Panyam in Mangu on their way back to Jos,” he said.

Longsan said that the injured were currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Mangu.

The PDP governorship candidate in the state, Caleb Mutfwang in a statement, condoled the families of those who lost their lives and wished the injured speedy recovery.

Mutfwang said he was visiting the victims at the various hospitals to ascertain the severity of their condition and necessary steps to take.