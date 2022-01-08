2023: Traditional ruler warns politicians against blackmailing

The Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, has cautioned Nigerian politicians to desist from blackmail and foul play in their political activities.

Oba Alabi gave the warning in a statement issued Friday by his Media Adviser, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State, capital.

The monarch cautioned politicians against blackmailing their counterparts aspiring for political positions, including the Presidency.

Oba Alabi’s warning came few days after a statement credited to Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Kayode Fayemi, accused some politicians of plotting to defame and discredit the state governor through false publications.

He noted that though Fayemi had not given any indication of contesting for any position after his current term of office as the Governor of Ekiti expires in October, still, he is well qualified to take a shot at the highest political office in the country.

“Gov. Fayemi is not only a two- term Governor of Ekiti; he is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum whose performance has been described by his colleagues as excellent.

“As a Nigerian, he is free to contest for the highest political position in the country” the immediate past Chairman of Ekiti Traditional Council said.

The first class traditional ruler described Fayemi as a quintessential politician of note who would enjoy the support of Nigerians any time he gave the indication of contesting for a higher position.

“Moreover, Gov. Fayemi has the constitutional right to vie for the highest position in the country,” he said.

Oba Alabi restated that politicians should stop using faceless people to blackmail one another.

