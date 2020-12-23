The Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has not only unveiled prophesies for next year, he has gone ahead to paint the picture of the political scene in 2023.

Ayodele made these revelations on Wednesday in his church at Oke-Afa in Lagos State.

He predicted: “For Osun elections, Peoples Democratic Party does not have any sellable candidate.

“If (Governor Gboyega) Oyetola is doing it this way, he will still come back for second term no doubt about that.

“Then also Ekiti elections, if PDP gives the candidacy to Segun Oni, it will be very tough for him.

“Fayemi should not look outward but inward.

“The person who can succeed the party is in his cabinet.

“Igbo cannot be president of this country.

“They are just deceiving themselves.

“Orji Kalu, Rochas, they are just jokers.

“They shouldn’t waste their money.

“They should wait for their time.

“PDP will be the answer of the day for Imo State elections.

“Whatever Asiwaju Tinubu wants to do as president in 2023, they are deceiving him.

“They will rubbish him, and he will even regret why he came out.

“I am advising him to go and relax because of his health and the fact that they don’t want him.

“God also said he should hold Lagos State very well because it won’t be business as usual.

“If he removes Sanwo-Olu from running for second term, they won’t see his party as serious in 2023.

“So, he should still hold on with Sanwo-Olu.

“A northern president is still coming out.

“The Southern president should look for ways and what to do.”

On his thoughts on having a better Nigeria, Ayodele said: “The only way we can have a better Nigeria is to have true federalism.

“Where every state will depend on their resources or we break.

“There are people who want to frustrate restructuring.

“And for it to come to reality, we are going to struggle.

“If Buhari is not careful, another protest is coming next year and that protest will ruin his government.

“He must not allow it and do what is right before it is too late.”

Speaking about the newly President-elected of the United States of America, Joe Biden, the Primate said: “Joe Biden will perform better than Trump and he will change a lot of things which will make the world more better and safer than Trump did.

“The only thing is that we should pray for him to do second term because it might be difficult to run for second term but he will perform very well.”

On what will happen in sports, the prophet said: “If Messi is not careful, he will be rubbished in Barcelona.”

Ayodelee also said the Super Eagles of Nigeria will qualify for the Nations Cup but their present coach will not make them proud.

He said: They won’t perform so well in the Nations Cup except they play like one family then they can come second or third place.

“They will also qualify for World Cup, but it will be tough for them.

“Let’s pray not to lose a coach and a player in the Glass House.

“There will also be a new Nigerian Football Federation, which I can see that they are zoning it to the North.

“The North will coordinate NFF better than what Amaju Pinnick is doing now.

“We also have to pray against attack on any of our players.

“All the corrupt practices in the football sector will be exposed after Pinnick leaves office.

“They should also be watchful of some incompetent player in the Super Eagles who got there by influence.

“The Fédération Internationale de Football Association will fight against racism and they will lose a very prominent staff in the coming year

“There will be so many troubles in Confederation of African Football and they will experience mismanagement and corruption.

“Let’s also pray against stampede in the stadium.

“And our Mobile Premier League

will have to be very prayerful because I am seeing some kind of trouble there.

“Some clubs will take them to court and they are also going to fight with some clubs.

“Some coaches licence will be withdrawn even in Nigeria.”