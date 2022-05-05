2023: Tinubu speaks on large number of candidates, fate of APC after primaries

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and presidential aspirant of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured that the party would remain united after its presidential primaries.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, spoke with newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking after the late night meeting on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he said the increasing number of people seeking the party’s presidential ticket is good for democracy.

Fielding questions from journalists on the fears being expressed about the unity of the ruling party, he said the party would remain intact and united after its presidential primary, pointing out that President Buhari had shown that he is in support of a transparent democratic process.

According to him: “We are sure that we will remain united.

“You know our symbol is the broom, you don’t break it as you go.

“Nigeria requires commitment, a uniform system, and a stable country and that is the only way we can be very proud of Nigeria.

“The President has shown a great example of leadership, gave us the freedom to say you want to run, you want to attempt, go ahead.

“He is a democrat and if we are running a constitutional democracy, you don’t hinder the desire, the wish of other people.”

Also asked to comment on the increasing number of aspirants on the platform the APC, Tinubu said it was in the best interest of the country, adding that it showed that leaders were not abandoning the country.

He said: “The more the merrier.

“The more they come, the more challenging it becomes for you to think deeply, focus on issues and be ready to serve and Nigeria. It’s all about service, it’s nothing else.

“Think wisely, get committed to your thinking to serve the nation and bring progress and prosperity to the lives of Nigerians.

“It’s good for the country for so many of us to aspire to want to lead, we’re not abandoning our nation.

“But there’s only one chair and one possibility.

“We will do that.”