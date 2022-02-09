2023: Tinubu only candidate for South West, just cabal pushing Osinbajo — Group

Supporters of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for 2023 Presidency under the umbrella of Disciples of Jagaban have said that those urging Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run the presidential race against the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress are enemies of the South West who want to divide the region for cheap political gains.

This was contained in a statement by the President of the Disciples of Jagaban, Adegoke Alawuje, issued on Tuesday.

Alawuje said Tinubu remains our only presidential candidate for 2023 because it is just members of cabals who are pushing for Osinbajo.

The statement said: “There is no doubt that those pushing for Osinbajo are fighting neither for northern nor southern interest; they are the same people who have been dividing and setting us against one another. We must, therefore, start to retrace our steps as Nigerians.

“In the same way, those pushing for Osinbajo and saying no to Tinubu know what they are doing. The plan is simple:- to break the unity of the South West. Unfortunately, some of our innocent youths in the South have been politically polluted and confused.

“Everyone knows Osinbajo is part of the South West political family, but they suddenly want us to now start seeing ourselves as opposition.

“It is then left to Yorubas to wakeup; and realise that while Nigeria needs and wants Tinubu, the cabals want Osinbajo and have succeeded in using our innocent youths to achieve their goal.

“Of course, Osinbajo cannot stand in place of Tinubu. Osinbajo is brilliant though, but Nigeria deserves someone with a lion heart who can confront as well as overcome the multifaceted challenges bedevilling our country, including the oligarchy who he fought successfully as opposition and has succeeded in caging as he helped midwife the ruling party.

“The cabals have been exposed. They simply want Osinbajo as the head of government, so they could hold on to the power. But the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) is pushing for Tinubu, so he could be fully in charge of both the government and the power to the benefit of the masses.

“2023 offers another uncommon opportunity for the masses; they must, therefore, take the bull by the horns this time.

“Without sentiments, we agree Osinbajo is good, but without doubt, Tinubu remains the best, especially at this critical situation in our country. We are surely not going to regret his choice by the special grace of the Almighty God, just as Lagos State hasn’t regretted having him as governor.

“We all must know that Nigeria’s problems know no religious or tribal colouration, just as hunger, poverty, inflation, banditry, kidnapping and all forms of insecurity discriminate no one and know no boundaries of North-South dichotomy. Yet, some of us still believe Nigeria’s problem is the South or the North!”