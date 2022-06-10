2023: Tinubu, Northern Governors meet over running mate

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Northern Governors elected on the platform of the party have met over the choice of running mate for the 2023 election.

According to available information, the meeting, on Thursday in Abuja, had no fewer than 11 Northern Governors in attendance.

Recall that Tinubu had on Wednesday emerged the flag bearer of the APC for the 2023 elections.

He had the backing of the Northern Governors to achieve his ambition.

The Governors had insisted on having a Southerner as the candidate of the party for the poll despite reported moves to have a Northerner emerge as candidate.

In fact, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had announced the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, as the consensus candidate.

Adamu said his pronouncement had the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari.