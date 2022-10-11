2023: Tinubu lists what Nigerians should expect from him

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, on Monday his presidency will renew hope, improve security and make Nigeria a prosperous nation.

He spoke in Abuja during the inauguration of the Women Wing of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Team.

Tinubu recalled that in 2015, the APC-led administration inherited a difficult nation with a burden of managing a bad economy and worsening security concerns.

He assured Nigerians and APC stalwarts that he would consolidate on the many achievements of the current administration.

He said: “APC inherited a difficult nation with uncertainty as the order of the day.

“As Nigerians, we are not going to give up.”

On his part, the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket represented a new hope for Nigeria.

Adamu described the APC as a symbol of hope that would lead the party to victory in the coming elections.

The national chairman urged stakeholders to provide necessary support for the women and also mobilise youths at the grassroot.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, urged party members to restrict their campaign to issues, pointing out that the party had a lot to campaign on.

Lalong explained that campaign of calumny and character assassination was not part of the APC agenda.

On her part, the wife of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, emphasised the need for APC women to form a formidable force to ensure the victory of the party at the polls.

A cross section of women, who spoke at the event, expressed their determination to mobilise women and youths across the country towards victory in 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the inaugural ceremony was attended by the Governors of Kano, Jigawa, Kogi States; and Ministers of Sports and Women Affairs among others.