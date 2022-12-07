2023: Tinubu lists priorities, speaks on Buhari’s areas of ‘failures’

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has listed his priorities, if elected in 2023.

The National Leader of the APC made the revelation in an interview he granted the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Tinubu, a former two-term Lagos State Governor, said: “Security and economic development and economic recovery, money policy needed to be changed, subsidy policy needed to be decided upon.”

When reminded that the issue of security was on the priority list of President Muhammadu Buhari and had not been completely addressed, Tinubu responded: “The problem of security has reduced and I will defend him (President Muhammadu Buhari) for that.

“Seventeen local governments and four states were under the control of foreign Jihadists in Nigeria and that is no more.

“That is long gone.

“To start a chaos is easy, to bring normalcy and decorum is more difficult.

“Buhari has degraded but not completely eliminated ISWAP (Islamic State of West Africa).

“Then we’ll talk about lethal weapon that will help to finish this war.

“The West is yet to feel comfortable enough with a Buhari administration to sell us the arms and technology necessary.

“We have to look at alternatives: the mass recruitment of individuals in the volunteer army to really clean up the system.”

When asked about what he is going to do differently from the Buhari administration many people are complaining about, Tinubu said: “I am different because I am Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I have governed Lagos.

“I have built a modern state that could be a country on his own.

“I have an administration that is so prudent.

“From N600 million Internally Generated Revenue to N5 billion monthly, that is a record.

“Nobody else can brag about that.

“I have treated and tamed the Atlantic Ocean surge that would have perished many people in Lagos.

“The infrastructural renewal of Lagos State is excellent.

“I have had continuity in Lagos.

“Buhari’ has done his best.

“I can’t run away from him being my friend, my leader.”