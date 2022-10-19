2023: Tinubu is innovative, ahead of his time – Ima Niboro 

Former presidential spokesperson, and APC Chieftain, Olorogun Ima Niboro, has said the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has experience and capacity to govern Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Niboro insisted that the former Lagos State Governor is the most competent among other presidential candidates.

Niboro who doubles as Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Organisation, noted that Nigeria needs a visionary leader like Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria, described Tinubu as a man with innovative thinking who touched every facet of Lagos as governor between 1999 and 2007. His successors, he said, have consolidated on his legacies to make Lagos the cynosure of all eyes.

“I will tell you straight away that if you look at Tinubu’s seven-point agenda, the first key thing is leadership. You cannot achieve anything without the right leadership. And Tinubu is prepared to provide leadership. If you get leadership right, many things will fall into place. And that is where we are going to in the next dispensation of APC.

“We have had leadership in the past seven years and we are getting leadership for the next eight years God-willing. And it’s going to be APC’s leadership because the APC candidate has the right experience, knowledge understanding of what needs to be done,” he said.

On the challenge of insecurity, he said: “These issues are very clear. There is no government that toys with insecurity. There is no government that is not serious about insecurity. Nigeria is confronted with a unique scenario. People are learning on the job everyday to solve these problems. We know how these things started. It doesn’t mean that there is no government that is not ready to tackle it. But these are new things and government learns everyday”.

According to him, the message of the APC Presidential candidate resonates with the youth, adding that “The young people of Nigeria support our presidential candidate. We see a lot of movements around Labour Party. But in APC, we have always had young people, vibrant, imaginative, brilliant. And we still have them. The youth echelon of APC is constant, solid and totally in support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to bring us to a new dispensation. We don’t have any disconnect with the youth at all”.