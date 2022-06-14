2023: Tinubu is a paper weight compared to Atiku – Melaye

Controversial former Senator, Dino Melaye, has described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a paper weight when compared with his opponent in the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The former representative of Kogi West Senatorial District said this Monday on “Politics Today” on Channels Television.

The former representative of Kabba/Bunu Ijumu Federal Constituency said: “For us in the PDP, we have advised Atiku to please put together his acceptance speech because he is the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Bola Tinubu with his inordinate ambitions, campaigns and formation is no match in any way.

“In all ramifications, politically, medically, mentally, socially even religiously.

“Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in terms of political popularity, they are not on the same page.

“How can Tinubu be bigger than Atiku?

“How can a Volkswagen be bigger than a 9/11?

“In terms of political experience, you cannot put Tinubu and Atiku on the same page.

“Atiku stepped down for MKO Abiola ….

“Atiku Abubakar by virtue of being the VP of this country at the time has a political edge in terms of experience more than Bola Tinubu.

“In terms of connections, political power, in terms of knowing and understanding this country, including the problems of this country, you cannot put them on the same page.

“To govern Nigeria, you have to be mentally and physically fit.

“It is a constitutional requirement.

“It’s not possible for you to have an incapacitated president.”