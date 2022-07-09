2023: Tinubu has agreed to pick a Muslim running mate – Ganduje

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has agreed to pick a Muslim as his running mate for the 2023 elections.

Ganduje made the statement on Friday when he addressed about 100 clerics at the Kano State Government House,

The meeting with the clerics was part of activities to mark Eid-el-Kabir.

Ganduje said: “We have advised him to pick a Muslim deputy and he has agreed.

“A Muslim-Muslim ticket is a reality.

“It is not something new in Nigeria.”

Ganduje asked the clerics to pray for Tinubu to emerge as Nigeria’s president in 2023, adding that they should offer prayers for his administration’s peace and progress.

He also asked the clerics to pray for his Deputy, Yusuf Gawuna, who emerged as the APC governorship candidate in Kano State for the 2023 elections.