Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC-Lagos West) says the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the best man to lead Nigeria come 2023.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance made the statement on Monday during an empowerment programme.

The empowerment programme in Lagos was for his constituents.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no fewer than 5000 constituents, trained in different vocations such as catering, fashion designing, barbing and aquaculture, benefited from the programme.

Adeola described Tinubu as a man of competence and performance, saying he would not disappoint if given the mandate to govern the country..

He said: “We have seen all those contesting to be president of this great country in 2023.

“We have seen them all and I appeal to Nigerians to choose a leader that will add value.

“Without doubts, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the best man for the job.

“He is able and enabled.

“He has the capacity to lead and his records of performance speak volumes.

“I can give the assurance that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is ready.

“If he is given the mandate to lead, he will not only meet expectations, but will exceed them.”

He described APC as the party with the best programmes for the country, urging Nigerians to vote for the party in 2023 for delivery of democratic dividends.

Adeola said the empowerment programme was a further demonstration of his commitment to impact the lives of the people of his constituency.

He said the programme aimed at making beneficiaries self- dependent and employers of labour, and not job seekers.

He said: “What we are doing today here is to further thank you for making me your representative at the National Assembly.

“Since I was elected to represent you, I have taken the empowerment of my people very seriously.

“We did a mega programme earlier in the year.

“This is another one.

“We know those white-collar jobs are no more there, especially for our graduates.

“The training and empowerment with start up kits will not only make beneficiaries self-dependent but employers of labour.”

He urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunity to better their lots and impact the people around them.

Adeola advised them against selling the empowerment items given to them as that would be counter-productive.

He said though he was already a senatorial candidate for Ogun West for the 2023 elections, Lagos West would always remain his home.

The senator assured those who did not benefit from the latest empowerment programme that they would be captured in subsequent programmes.

He said: “Before the general elections, we would organise more programmes.

“The next one, 3000 people will benefit.

“And subsequent ones, more and more will benefit.

“So, if it is not your turn today, it will definitely be your turn next time.”

The senator urged the people of the constituency to come out in their millions and vote Dr. Idiat Adebule, a former Deputy Governor of the state, to succeed him in Lagos West.

He said he was confident Adebule would be elected and promised to work with her to ensure that Lagos West continues to enjoy dividends of democracy after his exit as the senator representing the constituency.

Speaking, Bola Badmus, a former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, commended Adeola for the programme.

She said with the programme and many others, the senator had demonstrated that he meant well for the people.

Badmus said: “The senator has done well and the only way you the beneficiaries can reciprocate the gesture is to put the opportunity into good use.

“You have been trained and you would be given empowerment items to start your businesses.

“Please, don’t sell these items.

“That will defeat the purpose.”

In his remarks, Mukthar Akosile, North Central Vice-Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, also commended the senator for the programme.

Akosile said the programme was proof that the senator was youth-friendly.

“We are impressed with this and we are planning a special recognition for the senator as the most youth-friendly senator in Nigeria,” he said.

He urged political leaders to borrow a cue from Adeola by working for the interest of their people.

Speaking, Rasaq Ajala, Chairman, Odi-Olowo Local Council Development Area, described Adeola’s performance in Lagos West as phenomenal.

Ajala said: “Our distinguished senator, you have done well for Lagos West.

“Everyone is thanking you because they are happy.

“We are missing you already because you are going to Ogun next year.

“We wish you all the best and hope you will always connect with us.”

A beneficiary, Azeez Akeem, commended the senator for the programme, saying he had been taught how to fish rather than being given fish.

“I trained as fish farmer and with the cash and the items we are getting here, things will not remain the same for me,” Akeem said.

NAN reports that the beneficiaries were given items such as sewing machines, barbers’ kits, aquaculture equipment, hair dryers and cash to start their businesses.