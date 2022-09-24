2023: Till now, God has not told me who’ll be Nigeria’s next President – Kumuyi 

Convener of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GSK) and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William F. Kumuyi on Saturday said God has not revealed to him, who will be Nigeria’s next president in the 2023 general elections.

In an interactive session with journalists after he hosted thousands of youths for an Impact Academy at the Trade Fair Complex, Minna with the theme, Extraordinary Pacesetters, Pastor Kumuyi said he cannot question God over why he has not revealed the country’s next president to him.

According to him, “I cannot tell you a lie. God has not shown me anything. He has not found it fit to tell me. He does not tell everybody, everything.”

Pastor Kumuyi noted that “God might tell Moses something without telling Joshua. He might tell Joshua something and might not tell Aaron. He might tell Paul without telling Peter”.

“I cannot question God over why he has not revealed the country’s next president to me. Who am I to tell God this is my country, why haven’t you told me. When he tells me, I will come and tell you”.

The renowned Pastor therefore called on the youths to come out on election day and vote for the candidates of their choice and who they believe would take Nigeria to the promised land.

Meanwhile, speaking on the ongoing conflict between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the man of God called for dialogue and compromise from both parties to resolve the contending issues.

“I believe that is the way forward. Rioting may not solve the problem. But when two institutions and opposing bodies have a challenge, I should look at the challenge from the point of few of the other person and arrive at a compromise through dialogue.

Kumuyi, therefore cautions that fighting each other cannot solve the problem, rather both parties should be ready to pay the price of peace to solve the problem.

It should be recalled that Pastor Kumuyi had paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello in his office and the former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida at his Hilltop mansion.

The Global crusade which started last Thursday and expected to end on Tuesday 27th, September 2022 has the theme, God of All Possibilities.