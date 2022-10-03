2023: There’s no stopping us, Obi declares after Saturday’s rallies

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has declared that there is no stopping the move to occupy the Presidential Villa.

Obi spoke following the rallies held in parts of the country and United Kingdom for the 2023 elections by his supporters.

The supporters, known as Obi-dients, had staged massive rallied in the United Kingdom, Lagos, Bauchi, Plateau, Delta, Osun, Kaduna, Abia and Edo States among others.

In his reaction, Obi said October 1, 2022 would go down in history “as a day Nigerians spoke with one united voice,” adding: “A new nigeria is possible!

“From Lagos, Bauchi, Benin City, Warri, Osogbo, Kaduna, Uyo, Aba, London, New York and many more, OBIdients made a bold statement with generally very peaceful rallies.”

Obi said Nigerians of all groups and gender marched in their millions to show solidarity and to support “our collective vision of a New Nigeria.”