2023: Taraba Reps caucus faults call for State’s APC Chairman’s resignation

The Taraba All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives caucus has faulted call for resignation of the State’s Chairman of the party, Ibrahim El-Sudi.

The leader of the caucus, Rep. Shididi Danjuma, made this public at a news conference in Abuja Monday.

Danjuma, who briefed newsmen along with other APC State Executive Committee (SEC) members affirmed their loyalty to the constitution of the party.

“We dissociate ourselves from calls for the resignation and the purported removal of El-Sudi as APC state chairman,” he said.

He said the purported new SEC was not properly constituted as it was formed without a quorum, adding that the state caucus was created by Article 12.9 of the APC constitution.

“We jointly wish to affirm our faithfulness to the APC constitution which clearly stipulates procedure for leadership election and removal,” he said.

He said as the ruling political party, the APC should not allow some self-serving members to remove the state chairman without due process.

He said some people were sponsored by enemies of the party to destabilise it, adding that such travesty of law must not be allowed to fester.

“We do not see any justification in fact and none at least backed by law for the purported removal from office of our State Chairman, especially at this very critical stage of preparation for elections.

“Such attempts to have extra-constitutionally removed the state chairman is a calculated attempt to sabotage the party’s efforts at winning the 2023 general polls in the State at all levels.

“For the records, El-Sudi was duly elected at a properly constituted state congress with a four year mandate and has for the umpteenth time received vote of confidence from SEC,” he said.

He said the APC mission to redeem, rebuild and redirect Taraba on the path of shared prosperity remained a task that must be done, to save the state.

He reiterated the unwavering support of the state APC chapter to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party.