2023: Tambuwal seeks support of Plateau delegates

Sokoto State Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s Campaign Director-General, Sen. Tunde Ogbeha, has called on delegates in Plateau to support the governor to become the flag bearer of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the party’s primaries.

Ogbeha made the call Saturday in Jos that he represented Tambuwal, who is willing to become president in 2023, to meet the delegates ahead of the PDP’s primaries.

He pleaded with the delegates to leverage the wealth of experience of Tambuwal that “cuts across the three arms of government to tackle the myriads of challenges bedviling the country”.

Ogbeha said that Tambuwal remained the most qualified to lead the country at this moment, having worked in the judicial, the legislative and the executive arms.

He said that his administration would provide the needed security to enable farmers to go back to farms.

“I will tackle the security problems of this country in such a way that peace will be revived, farmers can go to farm and everybody will live in peace,” he quoted Tambuwal as saying

The Sokoto State governor said that he had well organized programmes that would galvanise the nation’s economy and improve the standard of living of Nigerians.

He also said that the well orchestrated programmes would put education at the centre of his administration.

Tambuwal called on both the statutory and ad-hoc delegates to support him at the party’s convention.

The Chairman of PDP in Plateau, Chris Hassan, said that “the party is looking for a competent Nigerian to be the president and take the nation to a place of pride”.

Hassan said that the person could come from any part of the country not minding the uproar about zoning the presidency in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He commended Ogbeha for stabilizing the party in the state when he led the chapter as the state caretaker committee chairman.