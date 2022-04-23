2023: Tambuwal declares Saraki, Bala Mohammed not PDP consensus presidential candidate

Tambuwal Campaign Organization (TCO), has declared efforts to produce a consensus presidential candidate for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for 2023 election has suffered setback, debunking the reports that Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed had emerged the group’s consensus candidates.

The declaration is contained in a statement issued Friday night by the TCO Director of Organization and Mobilization, Nicholas Msheliza.

TCO is the Presidential campaign platform of Aminu Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and the incumbent Governor of Sokoto State.

Consequently, the organization asserted that the outcome of the Minna meeting has no effect or any implication on the aspiration of Gov. Tambuwal who had earlier on informed his colleagues of maintaining their agreed position that the initiative has collapsed”.

The four aspirants in the forefront of the campaign for consensus are former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and the former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatudeen.

TCO, in the statement signed said that the quest for a consensus candidate by the team had failed.

“Our attention has been drawn to a news item that former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Gov. Bala Muhammad of Bauchi State have emerged as consensus candidates from amongst the four of us announced at a meeting in Minna, Niger.

`This, to be candid and forthright, is not correct,” the statement said.

Msheliza said that the correct situation was that the team met on Wednesday April, 20 at Bauchi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja and had a review meeting and unanimously agreed that the consensus arrangement was not working.

He said that the team further agreed that Saraki should come up with a draft statement on how to communicate this decision to Nigerians.

“This was the last time that members of the team sat and mutually agreed on anything. The proposed meeting to review and vet the statement scheduled for 10 p.m. of the same day was aborted unilaterally by Sen. Saraki via a WhatsApp message.

“However, on Thursday, 21st April, 2022, the same Sen. Saraki circulated yet another WhatsApp message suggesting that members of the team should head to Minna for a meeting on Friday.

“Gov. Tambuwal reached other members of the team and informed them that he stands by the decision of the team that the initiative is not working.

“This is the reason Gov. Tambuwal was absent at today’s (Friday) meeting in Minna.

“As a result, therefore, the outcome of the Minna meeting has no consequence or any implication on the aspiration of Gov. Tambuwal who had earlier on informed his colleagues of maintaining their agreed position that the initiative has collapsed,” he said.

Msheliza reminded Nigerians that what was canvassed for was a consensus candidate and not consensus candidates.

He said that for the avoidance of doubts, Tambuwal had submitted his presidential nomination forms.

“Now that the quest for a consensus candidate out of the four has clearly collapsed, will go ahead and face screening and indeed contest the PDP presidential primaries.

“This is in consonance with his acclaimed outlook as a pan-Nigerian candidate, with pedigree of national service as the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, life member of the Body of Benchers and now in his second and final term as the Governor of Sokoto state,” the TCO statement said.