2023: Suspected political thugs attack Atiku Campaign, PDP offices in Gombe

The Gombe offices of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku for President 2023 have been attacked by hoodlums.

The North East Coordinator of Atiku for President 2023, Dr. Adamu Bappayo, disclosed this Tuesday while addressing journalists in Gombe, expressing shock over the incident.

While the attack lasted, Bappayo discloed that the hoodlums looted the office, razed furniture and carted away valuable property, including air conditioners among others.

He said he could not give any reason for the attack because former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is a peace-loving gentleman.

The incident he indicated has already been reported to the State’s Commissioner of Police (CP) and the DSS, which requested for a comprehensive statement on it.

As at the time of filing this report, Gombe PDP chairman, Abnon Kwaskebe is holding a meeting with the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Gombe Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adamu Ngorjin, said the CP Ishola Babaita, has visited the PDP office to ascertain the situation.

Ngorjin was quoted as saying that it was too early to make any comment on the incident because the police were still investigating it. The Nation