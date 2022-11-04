2023: Suspected gunmen killed ADC ward Chairman in Ogun

The opposition African Democratic Congress, ADC Ogun State House of Assembly candidate, Abeokuta North constituency, Kazeem Olagoke Omotade has commiserated with the family of slain ward 15 Isaga/Orile Ilewo ward, Mohammed Oke.

Omotade Friday condoled with the Onisaga of Isaga, Oba Olusoji Tella, Elewo of Ilewo, Oba Clement Kolawole Omosowon, the good people of Isaga, ADC in the Council area and its Abeokuta North local and ADC State Executives.





“The sad incident which claimed the precious life of a great warrior, dedicated party man and head of hunters/vigilante group in Isaga, is such a big blow and huge loss to his family, people of Isaga and Abeokuta North at large.



“Mohammed Oke was a brilliant, virtuous and dedicated gentleman with a very bright future ahead of him. It is therefore a sad reality that such a brilliant talent and budding star was cut short in his prime” Omotade mourned.



Oke was buried Thursday, November 3, 2022 according to Islamic rites.





