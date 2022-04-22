2023: Support groups raise N20m to purchase re-election form, organize campaign for Rep. Buba

Members of Hon. Yusuf Buba Support Groups in Gombi and Hong Local Government Areas of Adamawa State have concluded plans to purchase the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for the lawmaker.

Leaders of the support groups made this known in a telephone message to the lawmaker’s office at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The development is contained in a statement made available Friday by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the Legislator, Nkem Anyata-Lafia, in Abuja.

The groups vowed to make use of their wide contacts and the burgeoning popularity of Buba to raise the required resources to support his re-election campaigns.

One of the leaders of the harmonized support groups and a former Commissioner of Education as well as Water Resources in Adamawa State, Hon. Julius Kadala, spoke on behalf of the groups.

He said the support groups had raised over N20,000 000 ( Twenty Million Naira) with which they hope to purchase the aforementioned forms and to undertake other campaign logistics.

It would be recalled that the APC had pegged the House of Representatives nomination and expression of interest forms at N10 million.

Kadala said it was in the culture of their people to reciprocate the good turns anyone has done to them, adding that the lawmaker has done so much for the people of his constituency in the last seven years.

“Do not forget that Hon. Yusuf Capt.Buba in his first tenure, even before getting one Kobo from the National Assembly, commenced work at the Capt. Buba Industrial Village, Faci, in our Constituency to train our youths and women on different skills like welding, sewing, fabrication of farm tools, distribution of fertilizers and making of agricultural tools, sinking and maintenance of boreholes, ICT and so many other skills.

“Today, that place has trained over 10000 people. On his own alone , with personal resources and equipment, the Member sank over 300 boreholes, at least, one for each of our 254 Polling Units of Gombi/ Hong Federal Constituency. What of the Hospital at Gombi North and periodic Free Medicare for our people?

“The Agricultural inputs to farmers, including fertilizers and improved seedlings; building of schools, award of scholarships and direct empowerment with cars , motorcycles, cash and starter-packs for graduands of skills training? What about the rebuilding of damaged homes, palaces and places of worship and the water projects and new roads?

“My brother, there is so much to talk about that Hon.Capt. Buba has achieved within this short period of his representation of our people in the House of Reps. We are not even talking of his Bills and Motions, one of which brought the Federal Medical Centre, Hong, into being. In fact, the list is endless. So, contributing to buy this form and undertaking parts of his campaign logistics, for some of us at the Constituency, remain the littlest we can offer in return for what Hon. Capt. Buba has achieved for our people these past few years of his membership of the National Assembly,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the lawmaker, the Senior Legislative aide, Lawandy Bala, thanked Kadala and members of the support groups for the kind appreciation of the people of Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency of the impacts the lawmaker has made on the lives of the people in the area.

While revealing that the re-election of the lawmaker would guarantee a higher position for an all-round inclusion in the activities and running of the House of Representatives, the aide added such advantages that usually come with being a ranking member of parliament everywhere in the world, would, surely, make Buba achieve more for the people of the constituency when re-elected.

He promised to deliver their message to the lawmaker of the encouragement he was receiving from home.