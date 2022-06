2023: Speaker, three governorship aspirants defect to PDP

The Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Achida, and three gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The defectors were received by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the 2023 PDP vice presidential candidate, on Sunday in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the gubernatorial aspirants who defected to the PDP are former Minister of Sports, Yusuf Suleiman; Alhaji Abubakar Gumbi; and member of the House of Representatives, Balarabe Salame.

Some of the personalities who defected with them included Rep. Yusuf Kurdula, Senator Bello Gada, state Assemblyman Murtala Maigona, serving National Commissioner in the Public Complaints Commission and Senator Jibril Gada.

Receiving the defectors, Okowa said that the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has the quality and knowledge to solve the country’s numerous challenges.

The Delta State Governor said: “Our party is working judiciously to salvage the country from its current challenges of insecurity and other numerous challenges.

“Atiku is the man to take Nigeria out of its present stage, as such our country of tomorrow needs every one in the struggle by PDP.”

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State expressed happiness over the acceptance of the defectors to join the PDP in the state.

He said: “Today you are all retuning home.

“I am happy that all of you are satisfied and convinced with the PDP leadership in Sokoto and Nigeria.”

Tambuwal further described Abubakar and Okowa as true nationalists with passion for Nigeria’s prosperity, saying their combination will yield the right leadership needed for the country.

Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, said the party was witnessing favourable signal ahead of its victory in the 2023 general elections.

Ayu, represented by Ambassador Umar Damagum, said that the PDP has come to be in Sokoto and Nigeria

He said: “This development is an indication that we are true democrats with vision.

“Our unity, resilience and strength demonstrates the party’s capacity to deliver to Nigerians what their yearnings are.”