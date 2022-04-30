2023: Sowore begs Nigerians to vote for his party

Omoyele Sowore, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Action Congress, on Saturday appealed to Nigerians to vote for his party in the 2023 general elections.

Sowore, the publisher of the SaharaReporters, made the plea in Akure, Ondo State while speaking with newsmen.

This was amid a resounding welcome by party faithful.

According to Sowore, Nigerians, most especially the youths, need to challenge those seeking political office ahead of 2023 general elections.

He said: “This is the right time to challenge those in power and bring those with fresh blood, ideas and initiatives that can change the narratives for Nigeria.

“The time for the nation to work for Nigerians has also arrived.

“Other political parties are even going into extinction and we would help to consign them into the dustbin of history as soon as possible.

“For the people of Ondo State, and those who have not heard, I, Omoyele Sowore is going to be the next president of Nigeria.”

The AAC presidential aspirant expressed happiness that he was received by supporters and mammoth crowd from his country home, Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

He also described his incarceration by the Department of State Services as “a complete waste of time.”

Sowore said he was stronger and bolder now that he has been released to move around the country.

The AAC presidential aspirant said he would continue to speak against injustice.