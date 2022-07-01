2023: Sowore announces Lawyer, Magashi as running mate, boasts AAC will defeat APC, PDP

The Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has officially announced a lawyer, Haruna Garba Magashi as his running mate.

Sowore made the announcement Thursday in Abuja.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the AAC is from Kano State.

According to Sowore, Magashi has all it takes to deliver Kano for the AAC in the 2023 presidential election.

“We hope to defeat APC (All Progressives Congress) over there because the governor has messed up; we know that we will defeat PDP (Peoples Democratic Party), that’s the party that’s in crisis as we speak.

“We don’t need to talk about the Labour Party in Kano because the party doesn’t exist,” the AAC candidate said.

“We know that we will defeat Alhaji Kwankawso and his party, the NNPP (New Nigeria Peoples Party) in Kano because we have got someone who is from there.”

The AAC had earlier submitted Magashi’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).