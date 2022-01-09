2023: South-West leaders should streamline presidential aspirants – Daniel 

A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Sunday, called on leaders, elders and traditional rulers in the South-West geopolitical zone to streamline presidential aspirants from the region ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Daniel noted that the pruning of aspirants seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari would brighten the chances of Yoruba politicians in the next presidential contest.

He made the call at the 17th Annual Thanksgiving and 10th Year Remembrance Service held in honour of his late father, Most Reverend Abraham Adebola Daniel, at the Abraham’s Tabernacle (Baptist International Worship Centre), Sagamu.

According to him, the South-West is strongly being considered in the political circles to produce Buhari’s successor in 2023.

The former governor declared that already, there are several qualified and strong contenders from the South-West zone who could take the mantle of the nation’s leadership.

He, however, stated that if the region does not want to lose the opportunity of producing the next president, its leaders must come together and streamline the current number of presidential aspirants towards presenting a common front.

Daniel said, “You know that we have entered the election season and there are loads and loads of speculation that the South-West is being strongly considered to take over the mantle of leadership from the President.

“And as usual, you know how it goes that there are many of our people who are qualified, who are strong, who are willing, who are able. But if we really want to retain that opportunity, it is incumbent upon all our elders and leaders to come together and streamline.

“If they come together and say okay, it’s either one or two people, there are chances that Nigerians may respect that wish. That’s why I was appealing to all our Obas and leaders not to rest on their oars.

“Power is never served a la carte. We therefore have the duty and the responsibility to come together so that we can present a common front.

“The way it goes, power belongs to God. It’s also not served a la carte. It is for people who aspire to get it and there is nothing wrong in people aspiring. But there is everything wrong in everyone now struggling in such a way that at the end of the day, nothing would be achieved.”

In his exhortation at the church service, Archbishop David Faburoso described Daniel’s late father as a “man of vision, tireless and relentless worker in the vineyard of God.”

At a reception held shortly after the service, Governor Dapo Abiodun and some members of the State Executive Council also joined Daniel to honour his late father.

Some of the dignitaries at the service include former military administrators in the state, Col. Daniel Akintonde (retd) and Navy Capt. Kayode Olofinmoyin (retd); Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Deputy Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adesegun Adekoya, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, Hon. Segun Sowunmi, Dr Sunny Kuku, Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, and representative of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, among others.