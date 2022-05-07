2023: South West APC presidential aspirants, others are united – Akande

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, says South West presidential aspirants of the party, governors and other leaders are united ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Akande, a former Governor of Osun State, spoke with newsmen at the end of a meeting with aspirants from the zone.

The meeting, on Friday night in Lagos, had in attendance presidential, gubernatorial and National Assembly aspirants.

Akande, however, urged party stalwarts and aspirants “to talk to themselves and the public with absolute decorum”.

According to the former governor of Osun State, the South West APC leaders are united and will work to ensure that the 2023 presidency comes to the South West.

He said: “We are united as we will ensure that the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come to the South West.

“We had a fruitful discussion.

“We also resolved that everybody should maintain absolute decorum because we are united.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the big-wigs of the ruling party met at the Lagos House in Marina.

The meeting was convened by Akande and Chief Olusegun Osoba, a former Ogun State Governor.

Those present at the meeting included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State; Senator Ibikunle Amosun; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The governors of Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti States: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Oyetola, Dapo Abiodun, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi.

Also present at the meeting were the Ministers of Works and Housing, Trade and Industry and Investment and Interior, Babatunde Fashola, Adeniyi Adebayo and Rauf Aregbesola respectively.

Other APC leaders at the meeting were Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State; Chief Iyiola Omisore, the APC National Secretary; Otunba Moses Adeyemo, former Deputy Governor of Oyo State; and Chief Pius Akinyelure, former National Vice Chairman of APC, South West Zone.

NAN recalls that the APC had announced May 30 to June 1 as dates for its presidential primaries.