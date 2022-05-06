2023: South West APC presidential aspirants, other party’s leaders meet in Lagos

South West presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), governors and some party leaders have met and ended their crucial meeting at the Lagos House in Marina.

The meeting was convened by Chief Bisi Akande, a former APC National Chairman and former governor of Osun and Chief Olusegun Osoba, a former Ogun State governor.

Those present at the meeting included Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The governors of Lagos, Osun, Ogun and Ekiti, Messrs Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Oyetola, Dapo Abiodun and Kayode Fayemi respectively were also present.

Also present at the meeting were the Ministers of Works and Housing, Trade and Industry and Investment, and Interior, Messrs Babatunde Fashola, Adeniyi Adebayo and Rauf Aregbesola respectively and a host of other APC leaders in the zone.

Although, details of the meeting remained still sketchy as at the time of filling this report, at stake is the 2023 general election and multiplicity of presidential aspirants from the zone.