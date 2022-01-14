2023: South, Middle Belt Leaders renew call for restructuring, demand power shift

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum has again advocated for the restructuring of the country and zoning of the presidential ticket to the southern part of the country in the 2023 Presidential election.

The call is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Forum’s meeting in Abuja Thursday under the Abuja under the Chairmanship of the Leader, an Elder Statesman, Chief Dr. E. K. Clark.

The Forum noted that the extant Constitution and Structure of Nigeria have been grossly flawed and lopsided, hence, its demand for the fundamental restructuring of the country by enacting a new Constitution that would enthrone equity, fairness and justice.*It must be One Nation, One System*;

The document which was co-signed by Chief Clark, Chief Ayo Adebanjo – Afenifere, Prof. George Obiozor – President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Dr. Pogu Bitrus – National President, Middle Belt Forum, warned that any political party that fails to zone its presidential ticket to the South should not expect support from the four regions.

The Forum noted that the basis of any viable democracy, especially in a diverse and complex country such as Nigeria, is fair and even sharing of power.

It condemned lingering senseless killings of innocent citizens across the country by suspected terrorists and criminals, especially in the North West Zone, calling on the government and security agencies to redouble efforts to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians.

Similarly, the Forum cautions the National Assembly (NASS) to ONLY give consideration to Bills that would promote equity, justice, peace and national cohesion instead of issues that will exacerbate conflicts and crisis in the country.

The leaders also urged Governors and members of the NASS of the four regions to commit themselves to the subject of restructuring, while reaffirming commitment to the unity of Nigeria, situated on the tenets of Equity, Fairness, Justice, and the principle of federalism.

In attendance at the meeting were delegations from the four regional socio-cultural organizations, including: Afenifere for the South West, Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the South East, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) for the South-South and the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) for the Middle Belt.

The delegations were led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, Professor George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, President of the Middle Belt Forum and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, FNSE, National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF.

The meeting was also attended by former Governors, Ministers, federal and state legislators, top politicians and professionals from the Southern and Middle Belt regions, including His Excellency, Obong Victor Attah, former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo.

Others in attendance were: Senator Femi Okurounmu, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, Simon N. Okeke, OFR, Chief Supo Shonibare, Dr. Akin Fapohunda, Amb. Okey Emuchay, MFR, Senator Bassey Ewa Henshaw, Prof. G. G. Darah, Solomon Asemota, SAN, Dr. Alex Ogbonna, Mr. Mac Emakpore, Chief Douyi Douglas-Naingba, Mrs. Nella Andem-Rabana, SAN, Prof. Mrs. Chinwe Obaji, Maj. Gen. Henry Ayoola (Rtd), Engr. Ben Akaakar, Dr. Ebun Sonaiya, Comrade Jare Ajayi and Ken Robinson, among others.