2023: South East divided as coalition rejects support for Anyim

The umbrella association of South East pro-democracy groups, the South East Democratic Civil Society Coalition, has rejected what it termed the “purported endorsement of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, for president by some South East politicians.”

Among those that had endorsed him were ex-Senate President, Adolphus Wabara; and Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Describing the endorsement of Anyim as “hasty and self-serving”, the Coalition in a statement signed by its National Convener, Chief Willy Ezugwu, demanded the immediate withdrawal of the endorsement by Senator Abaribe, whom the Coalition described as “one of our own”.

According to the statement: “The South East of Nigeria has eminently qualified persons who are capable of transforming Nigeria if given the chance by the electorate to serve as President of Nigeria in 2023.

“To this end, we view the so-called endorsement of Anyim Pius Anyim as too hasty and self-serving by those who chose to jump the gun in what can only be interpreted as self-serving by those who attempted to stampede the South East bloc into their own private agenda.

“What is shocking is how Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who is our own, joined the bandwagon of certain selfish South East politicians to engage in the controversial outing.”

Demanding that Abaribe immediately withdraws the endorsement, the coalition insisted: “Whatever transpired between Anyim Pius Anyim and the named politicians is a nullity and does reflect the mood of South East people.

“Leaders in the South East are in the process of consultations across political parties to shop for our best who cannot only represent the interest of Ndigbo but has the capacity and broad-mind to carry along all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe or political lineage.

“Ndigbo are not ready to mess up this grand opportunity to present to Nigerians the best of the best as many sons and daughters of the South East are being consulted before zeroing on one or two candidates among the many aspirants from the zone.

“The South East Democratic Civil Society Coalition (SEDSOC) is vehemently opposed to the hasty endorsement of Anyim Pius Anyim for president of Nigeria in 2023.”