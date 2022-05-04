2023: Son backs Tinubu for presidency, Sanwo-Olu for reelection

Seyi, the son of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has backed his father’s bid to rule the country in 2023, just as he declared support for the reelection of Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office as the Lagos State Governor.

He made this known in a post on his Facebook page accompanied by a photograph with Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

The photograph, according to Seyi in the post on Wednesday, was taken on Tuesday during a meeting he had with both men on Tuesday.

He wrote: “Yesterday (Tuesday), I sat with My leader and father, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu together with Mr Governor and my egbon, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“I was repeatedly reminded by both mentors that leadership is defined by results, not attributes or words alone.

“It goes without saying that, their records speak to their results. God bless them.

“#incomingpresidentofnigeria by God’s Grace #BAT23 #2ndtermiscoming #Lagos.”