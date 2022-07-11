2023: Shettima, major plus for APC presidential ticket — Omo-Agege

The Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege said the emergence of Sen. Kashim Shettima (APC-Borno) as Vice Presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 election was a major plus for the party.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed, Omo-Agege described the APC Vice Presidential candidate as a detribalised and visionary and a major plus for the APC presidential ticket.

He recalled how Shettima, a former Governor of Borno and currently the lawmaker representing Borno Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, played a key role in his own emergence as Deputy Senate President in 2019.

“He was and continues to be a major player, not only in the National Assembly but in our nation at large.

“He is a large-hearted and forward-looking leader, inclusive in perspective and shuns all forms of bigotry.

“Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, couldn’t have made a better choice.

“As former governor of a dominantly Kanuri state, he had among his closest aides, an Ibo Christian from Anambra, an Urhobo Christian from Delta Central Senatorial District, a Christian from Edo, a Yoruba Christian from the South-west, a Fulani man from Gombe and a Hausa man from Zamfara,” he said.

He further said that the vice presidential candidate was a forthright, vocal and outspoken politician who spoke truth to power.

“Shettima is a dogged professional, a rare breed banker, an agricultural economist and politician who is an inspiration to a new generation of leaders.

“His rich profile in executive and legislative business, public and corporate governance will always be useful in steering the ship of state.

“I call on Nigerians to rally round the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and vote massively for APC in all positions at the 2023 General Elections.”