2023: Kalu enjoins Nigerians to embrace peace, love 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu has called on Nigerians to be steadfast, optimistic, patriotic and peace-loving.

Kalu while applauding the people for their commitment to the growth and development of the country, called on the political class to live up to expectations.

The former Governor, who promised to sustain his robust legislative agenda in Abia North Senatorial District, stressed that public office should be seen as a clarion call to serve the people, adding that it is imperative to make the welfare of the people a top priority in the policy thrust of government at all levels.

In his new year message Saturday, Kalu noted that the new year will herald greater success for the country.

He said: “I felicitate with Nigerians at home and abroad as we celebrate new year.

“We must reflect on the previous year in a bid to forge ahead in the new year.

“As we usher in 2023, the acts of forgiveness, togetherness, brotherhood and selflessness must be demonstrated in our daily activities.

“We must shun violence, divisive utterances and social vices in order to build a united and prosperous nation.

“The time is now for Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious and political differences to join hands in moving the country forward.”

Kalu wished Nigerians a fulfilling new year while urging politicians not to heat the polity ahead of the 2023 general elections.