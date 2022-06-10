2023: Sen. Aliero dumps APC, wins PDP ticket for Kebbi Central

Senator Adamu Aliero has been elected as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party for Kebbi Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

Senator Aliero was declared the winner of the senatorial primaries on Thursday at Event Centre, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kebbi Central Senatorial District comprises Birnin Kebbi, Gwandu, Jega, Maiyama, Koko-Bese, Kalgo, Aliero and Bunza Local Government Areas of the state.

Declaring the winner shortly after the primary election, the Returning Officer, Baba Lawal-Aliyu, said Aliero polled 246 votes to defeat Alhaji Haruna Sa’idu-Dan-diyo, who trailed behind with 15 votes, while three votes were found to be invalid.

Lawal-Aliyu, who is also the acting Chairman, Electoral Committee from the party’s headquarters, Abuja and committee’s substantive Secretary, said of the total 275 delegates from eight LGAs of Kebbi Central, 268 delegates were accredited.

He also said that of the total accredited delegates, only 264 delegates casted their votes, adding that Aliero was returned elected as the flag-bearer of the party.

He said: “By the powers coffered on me as the acting Chairman and Secretary of electoral committee, I hereby declare Senator Muhammadu Adamu Aliero as the winner of this primary election having scored the highest number of votes.

“Therefore, Senator Aliero is returned elected as the flag-bearer of our great party, PDP for Kebbi Central Senatorial District.”

Aliero told newsmen shortly after his victory that he would carry all the people along if he eventually wins the 2023 general election.

The lawmaker said his defection was a home coming as he was a member of PDP in 2007 when he represented the area as a senator up to 2015 when he joined the All Progressives Congress.

Aliero appreciated the delegates, party stakeholders and all party members for finding him worthy to be the flag-bearer of the party as well as people of Kebbi Central for the mandate given to him to represent them at the Senate.

He called on his supporters from across the state to come out-en-mass to vote for the PDP to ensure that the party wins all elective positions in 2023.

The lawmaker advised them to remain united, adding that unity is key to their victory at polls from local, state to federal levels, hence the need for all hands to be on deck for the victory of the party.

Aliero was a two term governor of Kebbi State, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and a serving member of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

The primary election, which was conducted hitch-free, was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, party stakeholders and members, security agencies and journalists.