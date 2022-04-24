2023: SDP South-West leaders pass vote of no confidence on suspended Olu Agunloye

The South-West Leaders of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) have passed a vote of no confidence on the Party’s National Chairman, Dr. Olu Agunloye, describing him as the enemy of the opposition of the party.

Consequently, the party’s leaders have thrown their weight behind his suspension by his ward in Ondo North Local Government, South Western Nigeria.

The party leaders agreed that Agunloye alleged involvement in anti-party activities and disregard for the party’s constitution, was not acceptable, which necessitated his suspension.

The Leaders also hailed the endorsement of Alh. Sheu Musa, as the acting National Chairman of the party, pending the conduct of forthcoming congress of the party.

The Chairman, SDP South-West Leaders, Femi Olaniyi described Agunloye as an enemy of the Party, who was rather interested in his personal gains.

Olaniyi, who Chairs Lagos SDP, also stated that Agunloye has deliberately frustrated the growth of SDP in Ondo state, such that the membership strength has been reduced.

He however, on behalf of the South-West leadership said, the emergence of Agunloye as the Party’s secretary is unacceptable by South-West members of the Party.

Following this position, South West SDP leaders have appealed to the National Leadership of the party to give it a week’s grace, so as to put down a suitable candidate for the National scribe of the party.

Dr. Sola Agboola, a party stalwart from Ondo state in his words described Agunloye as a political fraudster, who has been suspended long-time in Ondo State, where he hails from.

He stated that Dr. Agunloye’s suspension was based on a letter from his ward (Ward 10) that recommended his suspension from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

“The Social Democratic Party, SDP, South-West caucus is very law-abiding and we are not in support of anyone usurping authority”, he said.

He said Agunloye was fond of using divide and rule style with his position, which gave the party a bad reputation.

Meanwhile, the party’s leaders have commiserated with the people of Oyo kingdom over the demise of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, whose reign the party described as a peaceful one.

The leaders described the late monarch him as an enterprising and fearless man, noting that he was committed to the promotion of a rich Yoruba culture and traditions.

The meeting was graced by Engr. Adewole Adesina- National Leader, SDP; Dr. Sola Agboola-Ondo State SDP, Chief Curtis- Chairman Emeritus, Oyo State, Alh. Kola Balogun among others.