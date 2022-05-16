2023: Saraki promises to prioritise Ajaokuta steel, agriculture, security

Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, has promised to prioritise the resuscitation of Ajaokuta Steel Company, Agriculture and security sectors if elected as Nigeria’s President come 2023.

The former Senate president gave the assurance when he met with Kogi State PDP national delegates on Sunday.

He spoke at the meeting in Lokoja, where he sought their support in the party’s upcoming presidential primary election.

He gave assurance that apart from above mentioned, he would concentrate more on non-oil sector, which, according to him, is key to boosting the economy and creating job opportunities.

The former two-term Kwara State Governor said: “In the first one year of my government, resolving the issue of Ajaokuta will be our number one priority because it is crucial to Nigeria’s economy, as well as mining and agricultural sectors.

“These are the sectors that could easily help our local industries to grow.

“Our economy is too dependent on oil, which is not too good for us.

“So, the steel will be my social contract with Nigeria if I am elected as president.

“I can assure and promise the people of Kogi State that getting Ajaokuta steel properly running is a major priority.

“I did not see why it should take seven years to resolve the Ajaokuta issue.

“As president, I will take charge, bring all the parties together, come up with a lasting solution and Ajaokuta will be running.”

On security issue, Saraki said it had been of a great concern to Nigerians, stressing the need to ensure that new professionalism was brought into the process, provide the necessary equipment, proper training and accountability.

He said: “With the 21st century, you cannot tell me that we cannot use technology to curb insecurity our country is currently facing.

“We must have collaborative intelligence, bring technology into play and ensure that people are held accountable.

“We believe that security is a priority and definitely we will end banditry.

“We will also ensure we put an end to kidnappings through technology and intelligence sharing and more importantly we must professionalise the security agencies.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Saraki, a two-term Governor of Kwara State, is the only PDP presidential aspirant from the North Central.

While appealing to the delegates to cast their votes for him in the PDP presidential primary, Saraki noted that the North Central has not produced the president since 1999.

Saraki, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and former Senate president, said: “Kogi is like being at home.

“I am here to seek your support and blessing, collaboration and cooperation to let us work together and be part of history making to be elected as president of Nigeria and as first president from North Central zone of this country.

“Today, we are so close to history.

“I am asking us to support aspirant, who has the capacity and most experienced among other aspirants to rule this country.

”My national delegates, let us go and make history.

“I am a bridge between the North and the South, Muslim and Christian and between the young and the old.

”Every office I have occupied I have left it better than I met it from two-term governor to Senate and as Senate President.

“If I can do that as a governor and Senate president, I know I will do better when I become the president of Nigeria.

“I promise you that we will together make this country better.”