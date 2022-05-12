2023: Rotimi Amaechi resigns as Minister of Transportation

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has resigned his appointment.

Amaechi resigned his position following President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all cabinet members vying for elective offices in the 2023 elections should quit before May 16.

The President’s directive was made known on Wednesday at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

Amaechi is already in possession of his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress presidential contest for the 2023 polls.