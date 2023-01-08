2023: Rise above petty ambitions, Rivers LG boss tells politicians

Chairman, Andoni Local Government area in Rivers Erastus Awortu has urged politicians to rise above petty ambitions in the interest of peace.

Awortu made this known Saturday at the grand finale of the Andoni Unity Festival in Ngo, headquarter of Andoni local government area.

He said that his administration had invested so much to achieve the level of peace it is currently enjoying, adding that no politician is permitted to take the area back to obscurity and unrest.

”The essence for the Unity Festival is to further strengthen communal peace and attract investment to Andoni.

”As the general elections approaches I’m sure you will remain committed to a violence-free exercise to help us continue to nuture potential economc interest of the area in the next political dispensation,” he said

According to him, some people have started consulting some of the repentant cultists who laid down arms to embrace peace.

”Sadly some over ambitious politicians are already trying to lure them back to violence and they’re already dishing out mouth watering promises.

”But I’m impressed that you stood your grounds and chose to work with us to sustain the peace in Andoni.

”They introduced you to politics, gave you guns and money to cause mayhem in Communities, killing your own brothers, they may chose other strategies but we’re saying: ‘Andoni must continue to enjoy peace and unity’.

”We must revive those positive aspects of our culture and attract investors to our land because economc growth is basically driven by peace which we have struggled so hard to achieve,” he said.

Awortu also noted that the festival and cultural exhibitions has further identified the area as a safe business Community for tourism.

”The natural ambience, wildlife, sand beach, sea deposits and a viable population of youths are indications that Andoni is a prosperous business hub,” he said.