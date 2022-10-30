2023: Redeemed Church declares support for members vying for political positions

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has urged their worshippers to mobilise support for its members vying for various political positions in the 2023 general elections.

Pastor Ralph Afalagboye, Regional Evangelist of the Church in Ebonyi, said in his sermon titled, “Living in Covenant” on Sunday in Abakaliki, that its members would continue to be their top priority in terms of support.

Afalagboye stated the need to have covenant with God, as such act could bring victory, peace amongst others.

He prayed for victory for all its members seeking political positions, including the Ebonyi governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr IfeanyiChukwuma Odii, who attended the church.

“Convent with God can help to achieve promotions and favours from above.

“There is the need to always draw closer to God because when you are in Christ, you become a new creature and old things will pass away.

“God never forgets His own people. I declare convent for safety and peace for the nation and for citizens

“Convent for promotion and for victory. I pray as a child of God, you are to be victorious in all you do.

“In this elections, we are supporting every of our members, irrespective of the political parties. We have no party but this is our position.

“Our members are our top priority in the coming general elections. RCCG members must know that our member is our own,” he added.

In his response, Odii, PDP governorship candidate, expressed gratitude to RCCG for their prayers and support at ensuring that he becomes the Governor of Ebonyi.

“I sincerely appreciate the support and the prayers I have been receiving. May the Almighty God continue to make the way and I believe in the end, the outcome will be victorious,” Odii added.