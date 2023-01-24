2023: PSC fights back, says there can’t be leadership vacuum in NPF

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has assured Nigerians that there can never be any leadership vacuum in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The assurance is contained in a press release signed Tuesday by the PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

The Commission said in the statement that it has watched with keen interest the conversation in the Media on whether retiring senior Police Officers’ tenure should be extended or not and whether such retirements would affect the 2023 election security.

The statement reads in part: “Rising from a Management Meeting on Monday, January 23rd 2023 in Abuja, the Commission said the on-going campaign for the extension of the tenures of some Deputy Inspectors General, DIGs, Assistant Inspectors General, AIGs, Commissioners, CPs and other senior Police Officers was an unnecessary distraction and an affront on all the existing laws in the country guiding entry and exit in the public service.

“The Commission took a decision that it will not extend the tenures of the retiring senior Police Officers, stressing that even when requested, it can not do so as it is against all existing laws, Police Act, Police Service Commission Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It noted that the Police have capable men and women who should be encouraged to step into the vacancies that would be created by the exiting Officers. It assured Nigerians that there is an institutional succession plan in the Nigeria Police Force especially with the current injection of 10,000 Constables and several other thousands of cadet ASPs from the Police Academy every year.

“The Commission assured Nigerians that there will be no vacuum in the hierarchy of the Police with the touted retirement of hundreds of senior Police Officers.

“It took a decision to rigidly uphold the provisions of the law which stipulates that a serving public Officer, whether in the Police or in any other Government Agency, must exit the service at the age of 60 or having served for a period of 35 years”.

PSC restated it would not encourage the subversion of the laws guiding entry and exit in to the Nigeria Public Service, adding that the retiring senior Police Officers are not indespensable and that their exit would not in any way or manner affect the success of the 2023 general election.

Recall that the Minister of Police Affairs last week confirmed that despite being due for retirement, the Inspector General of Police IGP, Usman Alkali Baba would not be retired till after the approaching general elections.

The Eagleonline reports that the PSC is the statutory body with the Constitutional mandate to recruit, promote, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding offices in the Nigeria Police Force.