2023: Prominent Nollywood actor knocks Tinubu, spokesman responds + Video

The spokesperson for the ObiDatti presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has called on every Nigerian to ensure that they do not vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 elections.

The prominent Nollywood actor said this on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” during the week.

Okonkwo accused Tinubu of playing God since the kick-off of activities for the 2023 general election.

He said: “Let me tell you, the greatest undoing of the APC candidate is in his unguided and unsalutary method of trying to play God.

“Remember we talk about the lord of Bourdillion and he has an uncanny relationship with the king of Babylon, the city of corruption.

“Recall that Nebbucadenazar said that he built the hanging Gardens of Babylon and not God.

“And God warned him, be humble and give respect to me and he refused.

“And God struck him and he became a human monkey.”

Speaking further Okonkwo said that Tinubu has since continued to parade himself as the one who singlehandedly made Muhammadu Buhari the president of Nigeria.

He warned that any Nigerian voter who casts his vote for Tinubu during the forthcoming 2023 presidential election is not a true Christian or Muslim.

He added: “This is a presidential candidate who is arrogating to himself that he is God.

“He said: ‘I singlehandedly made Buhari president.’

“That is blasphemy in the Quran and in Christianity.

“That was the first time he fell out with Babachir Lawal.

“Babachir Lawal said don’t play God, you are arrogant.

“And that was what fell out between him and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who said you are playing God and it is not supposed to be so.

Noting that the Minister of Interior at the end of the Osun State governorship election, which the APC lost to the Peoples Democratic Party, quoted the Bible, stating that all powers belong to God and He gives to whomever he pleases, Okonkwo said Tinubu has continued to play God following the kick-off of the 2023 electioneering process.

He further urged every true Nigerian Christian or Muslim to ensure they do not vote for Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.

His words: “Whoever votes for Tinubu is not a true Christian or Muslim because he has blasphemed the Quran and the Bible.”

Meanwhile, the South East spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Josef Onoh, mocked the Nollywood actor for his comments on his party’s presidential candidate.

Onoh asked the actor to grow beyond his 1991 debut movie role in: “Living in Bondage,” where he pitiably told his friend, Paulo, that he would have explained things well to him on the demands of ritual money making before his initiation.

Onoh said that an actor remains one, more so when Okonkwo is a stereotyped flat character, whose inflexibility is gradually reshaping him to a demagogue, and irretrievably into his abyss.

Onoh said: “The character, Kenneth Okonkwwo, in his audition as an actor has confused the basic fundamental principles of politicking to represent acting.

“His auditioning into politics started in 2014 and since then has auditioned for different political parties such as the PDP, the APC and now the Labour Party and in all these auditions, he exhibited his poor stage performances.

“Whereas Asiwaju is busy galvanizing for votes, entertainers such as Actor Kenneth Okonkwo have been conducting auditions for another movie role, but politics is not a movie role.

“His claim that Asiwaju is becoming a demigod is because Asiwaju himself spends time canvassing for votes and the amount of votes he has garnered, including his expanding supports in the South East, are what have beclouded Actor Kenneth Okonkwo’s vision.

“While Asiwaju is still testing the microphone, Okonkwo is still trying to study his scripts.

“With our 40 million registered members, 22 sitting governors, absolute majority in the National Assembly, our candidate ranks as the best Governor in the last 23 years.

“We can only wish Okonkwo well, but he should understand that the Asiwaju presidential campaign is not a movie audition and it’s for serious minded people.

“Kenneth Okonkwo should remember his famous line in Living in Bondage where he delivered: ‘Paulo, you are my fried and you didn’t explains things well for me,’ which is the reason I’m now explaining things well for him, that Asiwaju come February 2023 will become Nigeria’s next president and when that time comes, I wouldn’t want Andy to come and say to me that I didn’t explain this thing well to him.”





