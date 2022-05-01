2023: Prominent Nigerians to attend NPSG Nigeria political reforms

All is now set for the hosting of the much awaited multi stakeholders’ National Political Reforms Dialogue on the Constitutional Future of Nigeria by a distinguished body of the Eminent Leaders of thought under the auspices of the Nigeria Political Summit Group, NPSG working in conjunction with a respectable group of Elders and Leaders of Conscience under the umbrella of National Consultative Front, NCFront.

A Statement issued Sunday by the Communication Assistant for the National Organizing Committee, of the session, Bilikis Bello, explained that the aim of the non-partisan National Dialogue is to reposition Nigeria on the path of cohesion, stability, security and prosperity by reclaiming the soul of the country from the current strangulation of heightening acrimony, distrust, insecurity, instability, political tension, violence, unimaginable killings and anarchy ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2023, through the summit of an inclusive multi stakeholders national dialogue, the outcome of which would serve as a veritable mechanism for taking effective advantage of the ongoing constitution review process of the Nigerian National Assembly (NASS).

The statement added that the Secretariat of the NOC also disclosed that 500 eminent Nigerians from the diverse strata and sectors of the country have been nominated and invited by a high powered Selection Team of the NPSG, to play a crucial roles at this historic National Intervention Parley, involving Elder statesmen and women, Eminent Leaders of thought, Key State Actors and critical Government Gatekeepers, Leaders of Traditional, Religious and Academic Institutions, the Private Sector, Organised Civil Society, Labour Unions, Media Groups, Nigerians in Diaspora, Youths and Women Movement discreetly selected from the various strata of the Nigerian Polity and the Six Geo Political Zones of the country.

Apart from selected delegates, special participants and guests listed to play prominent roles at the Parley include, the incumbent leadership of the Nigerian Government, President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof Yemi Osibajo, Former Presidents/Heads of State and their Deputies, the Leadership of the National Assembly, selected State Governors as well as other relevant former State Actors and Political Office Holders most of whom have confirmed their participation at the crucial emergency pan Nigerian consultations aimed at facilitating political cohesion, economic stability and national security for the country, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Other eminent leaders expected to play key roles during the national dialogue are General Abdusalami and Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who are both listed as Co-Chair of the historic Confab, the Sultan of Sokoto, Ooni of Ife, Obi of Onitsha, King Diete Spiff, Amanabo, Prominent Emirs in the North, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Archbishop Onayekan, Bishop Oyedepo, Rev Ayokunle, notable national Sheiks and Imams among others listed as Fathers of the day.

Also listed by the Organisers are Leaders of thought and Elderstatesmen like General TY Danjuma, Prof Ben Nwabueze, SAN, Chief Edwin Clark, Prof Ango Abdullahi, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Mallam Tanko Yakassai, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Prof George Obiozor, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, Commodore Dan Suleiman, Dr Paul Unongo, Chief John Nwodo, General Alani Akinriade, Elder Solomon Asemota, SAN, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, Chief Olu Falae, Chief John Oyegun, Obong Victor Attah among others listed to address the Confab.

Some of those listed to play crucial roles and to address the National Confab include, Chair of the Organizing Committee, Prof Pat Utomi, Former INEC Chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega, Global and Nigeria President of Workers, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, President of Nigeria Bar Association, Bar. Olumide Akpata, President of Trade Union Congress, Comrade Olaleye Quadri, Spokesperson, Northern Elders Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Coordinator, Africa Leadership Group, ALG, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Coordinator Rescue Nigeria Project, RNP, Dr Usman Bugaje, Coordinator Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Dr Mrs Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, Coordinator Youth Empowerment Initiative, Hadjia Najatu Mohammed, Coordinator Fix Nigeria Politics, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Director Lux Terra Foundation, Rev George Ehusaini, Spokesperson NCF Constitutional Dialogue Initiative Dr Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Fellow of Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, Prof Jibrin Ibrahim, Rep Savannah Centre for Democracy, Mr Bola Abimbola, Coordinator YIAGA Africa and Not Too Young To Run, Samson Itodo, Country Director Action Aid, Mrs Ene Obi among other notable personalities

The National Organizing Committee also stated that the historic Confab holding at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Thursday, 12th May, 2022 will be guided by the theme: “Setting Agenda for Nigeria’s Political Cohesion, National Security and Mass Prosperity towards Popular Constitutional Reforms and Credible 2023 Elections in Nigeria” as it is designed to come up with a National Blueprint on the Roadmap to Nigeria’s Political Cohesion, National Stability and Mass Prosperity, with which an inclusive National Consensus and Reconciliation Tasks Team to be set up at the National Conference can further interface with the Nigerian Government and Stakeholders in achieving popular constitution reforms and credible Elections in 2023.

“Consequently, in view of the fact that this meeting is expected to be instructive and revealing of the most suitable constitutional procedures and model to adopt and the mode and values of the human personnel and leadership to deploy to navigate Nigeria out of its present constitutional crossroads, political uncertainties and pervasive insecurity, the National Organizing Committee has also invited leading 2023 Presidential Aspirants, currently jostling to lead the Country, from across party lines and the six geo political zones to join this non partisan national conversation in sifting the best agenda for the unity, peace, stability and mass prosperity of Nigeria” the statement said.

Meanwhile, NOC has announced the deadline for all confirmation of attendance, participation and submission of all written memorandum and proposals on the theme of the Emergency National Dialogue at Sunday 8th May, 2022 for planning and logistics purposes, as all participation at the National Family Meeting is strictly by formal invitation for all nominated Delegates and Attendees.