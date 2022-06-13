PDP Reps Caucus meets over choice of Atiku’s running mate, lists names

Members of the Progressives of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the 9th National Assembly are converging on the prestigious Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Monday night to endorse a candidate as the running mate to the Presidential Candidate of the party , Allhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 Presidential polls

Those being considered for the position include Governor Nyeson Wike of River State, Gov Ifeayin Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Sen Anyim Pius Anyim and Sen. Ken Chimaroke Nnamani respectfully.

The group under the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke, had earlier planned the meeting for the endorsement of Gov Wike but it was gathered that two members

Hon Igariwe, Deputy Chairman House Committee Appropriation, and Hon Nnolim Nnaji had to make case for both Anyim and Nnamani which would now be discussed extensively at the meeting before a final decision would be taken and be subsequently conveyed to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for final endorsement

It was gathered that Hon Igariwe and other Caucus members from Ebonyi State made case for Anyim while Hon Nnolim Nnaji and members from Enugu made a strong case for the duo of Sen Ken Nnamani and Gov Ugunwanyi to be picked as Vice Presidential candidate.

According to the Leader of the Caucus, Hon Oke who is representing Obokun /Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun state , the move was coming ahead of the deadline given to a high powered committee already put in place by the leadership of the party on the selection of a suitable candidate for the position.

He explained that the membership of the Caucus comprising of committed party faithful across the six geo-political zones of the country in the Green Chamber resolved to endorse a formidable candidate amongst the trio based on their enormous contributions to the growth of the party.