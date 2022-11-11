2023: Primate Ayodele warns INEC Chair, politicians against rigging    

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has sent warnings to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu and political office holders with respect to conduct of 2023 general elections.

Ayodele sent the warning in a statement signed Friday by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

He warned the INEC Chairman not to allow interference from political parties into the affairs of the commission. The cleric is speaking against the background of the electoral body’s recognition and transmission of results, maintaining that “the INEC should not allow it to be removed in the election”.

Primate Ayodele revealed that 2023 elections will determine if Nigeria will remain together, noting that following this reason, the INEC chairman has a huge role to play in making the decision. He advised the INEC Chair to remain patriotic for the sake of Nigeria’s unity.

‘’INEC must not allow BVAS to be removed for the 2023 general elections, the chairman must take his stand because this will give him an edge. The election is crucial, it will let us know if Nigeria will remain one so the INEC chairman must be patriotic. He has a huge role to play’’.

Primate Ayodele revealed that some candidates have planned to ignite crisis in the country if they lose, advising that political parties should be cautious because, as no one has the monopoly of victory in elections.

‘’Some of the candidates have planned to create problems if they don’t win, they should caution the parties because no one is guaranteed 100% victory. Whoever wins should be allowed to rule. The INEC has a lot of work to do. INEC must be careful so their workers will not be attacked, they need to be secured” Primate Ayodele alleged.

Similarly, he warned the incumbent political office holders not to interfere in the affairs of the INEC, declaring that anyone who tries to rig the election will be cursed.

He restated: ‘’Incumbent powers should leave INEC alone to be independent because anyone that tries to rig the election will be cursed.’’





